Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller appears at D.C. federal court where Jan. 6 grand jury meets

WASHINGTON — Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller arrived Tuesday at the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., and was seen entering the area where the grand jury tied to special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation meets.

Neither Miller nor his attorney responded when asked what the former aide was doing there.

The grand jury is investigating the role former President Donald Trump played in the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Miller served as a senior adviser to the president and director of speechwriting at the time of the riot.

His appearance at the federal court comes after a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit last week denied an emergency motion filed by Trump's legal team that sought to block the testimony of several of the former president's White House aides, including Miller.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell had ruled in March that Miller, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, who handled the former president's social media, and others must testify despite Trump’s invocation of executive privilege.

The appeals court's denial of Trump's motion was part of a sealed proceeding, which means court documents are not public. Notice of the denial of the motion was posted on a docket that NBC News previously confirmed is associated with the appeal of an order requiring Meadows and others to testify.

Meanwhile, Trump on Monday filed an appeal in federal court in an effort to block former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying before the federal grand jury. It’s unclear when Pence would appear before the grand jury in Washington, a source familiar with the matter said last week.