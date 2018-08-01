Giuliani says Trump legal team wants 'factual basis' for Mueller interview

An individual working on behalf of Russians ahead of that New York meeting told Trump Jr. that the Russians had damaging information on then-candidate Hillary Clinton.

“The president is very anxious to testify because he’s done nothing wrong,” Giuliani said, adding: “Please be clear. President Trump wants to testify. We have to hold him back.”

“There was no discussion with [President Trump] about this [meeting], and nothing happened from it,” he said.

Giuliani said the president’s legal team has determined the investigation seems “kind of really shaky” and believe it is an “attempt to trap [the president] in perjury.”

“It's our firm belief, and we think nothing contradicts this, the president did nothing wrong,” he added. “In all the leaking that's gone on there's been no leak of any fact that's said the president conspired with anybody in Russia.”

Giuliani said the president and his legal team “await the decision of the independent counsel” on an interview request.

Giuliani also welcomed the cooperation of Michael Cohen, Trump’s now-former personal lawyer, with federal investigators.

“If he wants to cooperate, I think it’s great,” he said, suggesting Cohen has “no evidence” that he was “involved in anything untoward with the president. The fact is that Michael has been a victim here like a lot of other people.”