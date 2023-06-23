Here is where all the GOP candidates stand on a potential Trump pardon

The Republicans running for president can't get away from questions about former President Donald Trump, who remains the front-runner and continues to dominate the headlines with his legal woes.

And one thing they're all being asked is whether they would pardon Trump if they win the White House.

Trump has now been indicted twice — most recently on federal charges in connection to mishandling classified documents — and he could face more trouble in two other investigations, one regarding Jan. 6 and another about his attempts to interfere with the 2020 election results in Georgia.

So far, most candidates are refusing to give a definitive answer on whether they'd pardon Trump, should he get convicted. Here is where the GOP candidates all stand.