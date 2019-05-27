Breaking News Emails

By Alex Moe

WASHINGTON — He's making investigations great again — at least in number.

At least 14 Democratic-led House committees have been investigating various aspects of President Donald Trump's businesses, campaign and his presidency since the beginning of this year, an NBC News review shows. In all, those committees have launched at least 50 probes into Trump world.

The investigations include whether Trump obstructed justice in the Russia probes, whether his businesses inflated their assets, how his daughter and son-in-law obtained their security clearances, whether he used his power to interfere with mergers, how his actions might have slowed aid to Puerto Rico, and conflict of interest allegations involving cabinet members.

The NBC review shows the busiest committees appear to be the Judiciary and Oversight panels. Some of the inquiries might have gone dormant, and some are cross-committee — meaning they're being investigated jointly by more than one committee — so they are listed under those committees, but are only counted once in the NBC investigation total.

Here's a look at the probes that have been made public, organized by committee:

HOUSE INVESTIGATIONS

JUDICIARY: Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

  1. Obstruction of justice, including the possibility of interference by Trump and others in a number of criminal investigations and other official proceedings, as well as the alleged cover-up of violations of the law;
  2. Public corruption, including potential violations of the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution, conspiracy to violate federal campaign and financial reporting laws, and other criminal misuses of official positions for personal gain;
  3. Abuses of power, including attacks on the press, the judiciary, and law enforcement agencies; misuse of the pardon power and other presidential authorities; and attempts to misuse the power of the office of the presidency.

OVERSIGHT AND REFORM: Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

INTELLIGENCE: Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

WAYS AND MEANS: Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass.

ENERGY & COMMERCE: Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS: Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.

FINANCIAL SERVICES: Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

HOMELAND SECURITY: Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

NATURAL RESOURCES: Chairman Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.

VETERANS' AFFAIRS: Chairman Mark Takano, D-Calif.

EDUCATION AND LABOR: Chairman Bobby Scott, D-Va.

TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE: Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.

APPROPRIATIONS: Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.

BUDGET: Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky.

  • National emergency declaration and border wall funds
