Inspector general fired by Trump defends flagging whistleblower complaint

Michael Atkinson said he acted impartially and urged other government employees to "bravely speak up."
Image: FILE PHOTO: Intelligence Community Inspector General Atkinson arrives to testify at a House Intelligence Committee closed-door hearing on a whistleblower complaint about President Trump's dealings with Ukraine, on Capitol Hill in Washington
Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson last year.Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

By Tim Stelloh

The inspector general whose firing was disclosed in a letter to Congress defended on Sunday his handling of a whistleblower complaint that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment.

Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson said in a statement that it was hard not to think Trump fired him because he “faithfully discharged my legal obligations as an independent and impartial” inspector general.

Atkinson, a career prosecutor who was confirmed by the Senate in 2018, urged government employees and contractors to use “authorized channels to bravely speak up.”

“There is no disgrace in doing so,” he said.

In a letter to Congress obtained by NBC News on Friday, Trump said he no longer had confidence in Atkinson, who will remain at his post for another 28 days.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Trump called Atkinson a “disgrace” and said he did a “terrible job.”

Atkinson believed the whistleblower complaint was “an urgent concern” and said he was required by law to provide the complaint to congressional intelligence committees.

