Judge rejects former Trump aide Peter Navarro's executive privilege claim, paving way for trial in contempt case

A federal court judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday denied ex-White House adviser Peter Navarro's bid to escape contempt charges by claiming former President Donald Trump had invoked executive privilege over his potential testimony to a congressional panel investigating the events leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The ruling paves the way for Navarro to stand trial next week on criminal contempt of Congress charges for ignoring subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 committee.

Navarro has claimed that Trump directed him to invoke executive privilege — a privilege the protects presidential deliberation — but there was no evidence Trump had actually done so, U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta found at a pre-trial hearing.

Mehta cited three pillars of invoking executive privilege: that it must be made by the president or an authorized representative of his; that it must be made after personal consideration by the president or an authorized representative; and that it cannot be validly asserted by what Mehta called “mere acquiescence” or a “blanket assertion of privilege.”

“Executive privilege is an extraordinary assertion of power, not to be lightly invoked,” Mehta said.

Navarro had cited Trump’s alleged invocation of privilege as the reason he refused to answer any questions or turn over any documents to the Jan. 6 committee.

The committee contended it needed information from Navarro because the trade adviser had played a key role “in the ex-president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election,” and had publicly boasted about his plans to upend the election results. He called the plan the “Green Bay Sweep” in a book he published in 2021, and has said publicly that Trump was “on board with the strategy.”

Navarro has pleaded not guilty to both charges against him — one alleging he refused to provide testimony and the other alleging he refused to provide documents.

Jury selection is set to begin on Sept. 5.