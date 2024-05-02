Sex tapes and Lindsey Lohan rehab records: Trump trial detours into tabloid scandals

Celebrity scandals became a focal point Thursday during a Trump attorney's cross-examination of Keith Davidson, the lawyer who represented adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal during the "catch and kill" scheme.

Trump lawyer Emil Bove tried to undermine Davidson’s credibility by implying he had associated himself with people who had bad reputations and seemed to suggest that Davidson engaged in extortion for celebrity gossip, a point the witness repeatedly denied.

"What does the word extortion mean to you?" Bove asked Davidson.

"It's the obtaining of property by threat or fear or force," Davidson said.

Bove asked if Davidson was making demands on behalf of third parties asking for money and had to be careful about not violating the law on extortion. Davidson rejected that suggestion. Bove then began referring to various instances in which Davidson allegedly helped people get money.

Bove brought up how Davidson was investigated by state and federal authorities, for example, on the extortion of Hulk Hogan in connection with events in 2012. It was related to Gawker publishing a clip of a sex tape featuring Hogan, a professional wrestler.

Trump's lawyer then said that Davidson also represented someone who leaked information about actress Lindsey Lohan's stint at a rehab facility and said that someone named "Ms. Holland" got paid in connection with TMZ posting Lohan's confidential patient file.

"I don't recall," Davidson said.

He seemed to be referring to a 2010 report from TMZ that said Dawn Holland, a chemical dependency technician at the Betty Ford Clinic, claimed Lohan was violent and drinking during her treatment there.

Bove asked Davidson if he had brokered a deal for the sale of a sex tape involving reality TV star Tila Tequila but Davidson repeatedly said he couldn't recall.

Trump's lawyer then questioned whether Davidson represented clients who were paid by actor Charlie Sheen, which Davidson said he did. Davidson, for example, confirmed that he had helped orchestrate a settlement involving a client named Karen Montgomery.

But Davidson denied any “extraction” of money against Sheen, instead maintaining that there were “valid settlements executed.”

Asked if he has a fuzzy memory around these events, Davidson said, "I had over 1,500 clients in my career. ... I don't remember a settlement from 13 years ago."

Earlier in the day, the prosecution questioned Davidson about his involvement in the hush money deals at the heart of the case against Trump. Davidson said he helped broker the deal to bury claims from Daniels and McDougal about Trump. Davidson detailed his dealings with Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen as well as conversations with National Enquirer executives.

Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money deal. He has pleaded not guilty and denied having affairs with Daniels or McDougal.