Trump formally asks judge in federal election meddling case to recuse herself

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Monday moved to "recuse and disqualify" the judge presiding over the federal case charging him with trying to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In a court filing, attorneys for Trump cited U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's references to the former president in other criminal cases tied to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Tanya Chutkan. U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

"Judge Chutkan has, in connection with other cases, suggested that President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned. Such statements, made before this case began and without due process, are inherently disqualifying. Although Judge Chutkan may genuinely intend to give President Trump a fair trial—and may believe that she can do so—her public statements unavoidably taint these proceedings, regardless of outcome," Trump's lawyers wrote.

The filing asks that Chutkan recuse herself and the court clerk “randomly assign this matter to another District Judge. Additionally, given the overriding public interest in ensuring the appearance of fairness in this proceeding, President Trump requests the Court consider this Motion on an expedited basis and, pending resolution, withhold rulings on any other pending motion.”

Chutkan will be the only person ruling on this motion, and any decision on recusal would come from her. Judges do not need to wait for one party to move for their recusal and can remove themselves from cases if they feel they have any real or perceived conflicts of interest.

A spokesperson for the court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Monday's filing was expected. Trump has repeatedly bashed Chutkan, an Obama nominee who was randomly selected to hear the 2020 election case. On social media, he has called her a "Trump Hating Judge" and demanded she recuse herself.

The filing centers on comments that Chutkan made in previous Jan. 6 cases, with Trump's attorneys saying they showed she had a pre-existing opinion that Trump deserved to be criminally charged.

In one instance, during the October 2022 sentencing of Jan. 6 defendant Christine Priola, Chutkan said "the people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man — not to the Constitution, of which most of the people who come before me seem woefully ignorant; not to the ideals of this country; and not to the principles of democracy. It’s a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day."

The other example cited in the filing was from the 2021 sentencing hearing for Jan. 6 defendant Robert Scott Palmer, who for a time had received the longest sentence in connection with the riot when Chutkan sentenced him to five years in prison. Palmer, a Florida resident who wore a “Florida for Trump” hat and Trump-themed American flag sweatshirt as he assaulted law enforcement officers with a fire extinguisher during the attack on the Capitol.

“Mr. Palmer, you have made a very good point, one that has been made before — that the people who exhorted you and encouraged you and rallied you to go and take action and to fight have not been charged. That is not this court’s position. I don’t charge anybody. I don’t negotiate plea offers. I don’t make charging decisions. I sentence people who have pleaded guilty or have been convicted. The issue of who has or has not been charged is not before me. I don’t have any influence on that. I have my opinions, but they are not relevant,” Chutkan said at the sentencing hearing.

Trump's lawyers on Monday argued that “Public statements of this sort create a perception of prejudgment incompatible with our justice system.”

“In a case this widely watched, of such monumental significance, the public must have the utmost confidence that the Court will administer justice neutrally and dispassionately,” they wrote.