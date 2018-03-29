Trump called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on show reboot

"It was pretty exciting, I'll tell you that, they said, 'Hold please for the President of the United States of America' and that was about the most exciting thing ever and it was very sweet of him to congratulate us," Barr said.

"We talked about a lot of things, he is just happy for me," she continued. "I have known him for many years and he has done a lot of nice things for me over the years and it was just a friendly conversation about work and television and ratings."

Barr praised Trump, who was a producer and host of "The Apprentice," as someone who "really does understand ratings and how they measure things" and said she was "over the moon" about the support the show was received. "We all just celebrate together and say the Conners are back and we are all really happy," she said.

According to early Nielsen ratings, more than 18 million people tuned in for the first episode of the reboot on Tuesday night. Its 5.1 rating for adults ages 18 to 49 was the highest of any comedy on the major broadcast networks in at least four years.

Like its first iteration, which ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997, "Roseanne" follows the Conners, a working-class family in Illinois enduring its share of struggles — but with plenty of comic relief.

In the reboot, however, Barr made her character a Trump supporter.

In an interview with The Times this week, Barr said she wanted to portray a fan of the president so there would be "an accurate portrayal of these people and people like them...in terms of what they think, and how they feel."

"I just wanted to have that dialogue about families torn apart by the election and their political differences of opinion and how we handle it. I thought that this was an important thing to say at this time," she said.