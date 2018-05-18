Trump tweets Justice Dept. put a 'spy' in his campaign to try to 'frame' him

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump on Friday quoted a claim that the Department of Justice put a “spy” inside his presidential campaign as part of an effort to “frame” him for “crimes” he “didn’t commit.”

"'Apparently the DOJ put a Spy in the Trump Campaign. This has never been done before and by any means necessary, they are out to frame Donald Trump for crimes he didn’t commit,'" Trump wrote in a tweet Friday morning, quoting Fox Business Network anchor David Asman. He also tagged FBN anchor Lou Dobbs and Fox News Channel anchor Gregg Jarrett. He added, “Really bad stuff!”

The tweet, however, marked the second time in two days that Trump would have tweeted allegations about the government having put a “spy” inside his campaign.

On Thursday — the one-year anniversary since the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller — Trump tweeted that former President Barack Obama had “spied on the Trump campaign,” referencing a former Justice Department official who’d himself made the allegation on a Fox News Channel segment.

“Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI ‘SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT,’” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Andrew McCarthy says, ‘There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.’ If so, this is bigger than Watergate!” he added.

The tweet appeared to be in reference to an appearance Thursday morning on Fox News by Andrew McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor and former assistant U.S. Attorney, who’s claimed that there was an informant put into the Trump campaign to open up an investigation into the would-be president.

“I’ve written a couple of columns in the last week or so pointing out that there’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign,” McCarthy said on Fox News.

In an article in The National Review on May 12, McCarthy questioned whether the FBI had used a "human source" in the Trump campaign to confirm elements of the "Steele Dossier."