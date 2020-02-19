Trump expected to name Richard Grenell as acting head of intelligence

Grenell, the current U.S. ambassador to Germany, is a Trump loyalist with a history of stirring up trouble on Twitter.
Image: United States Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell attends a reception in Berlin on Jan. 14, 2019.
U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell at a reception in Berlin on Jan. 14, 2019.Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa via AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Dareh Gregorian and Peter Alexander

Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, is expected to be named acting Director of National Intelligence, a White House official told NBC News on Wednesday.

The move was first reported by the New York Times.

Grenell, an openly gay former Fox News commentator who is a vocal supporter of the president, would replace Joseph Maguire. Maguire has served as acting director since July of last year since Dan Coats resigned.

Grenell been a controversial figure due to his outspoken views on Twitter. He has come under fire in the past for tweets targeting women, including Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Rachel Maddow and Callista Gingrich.

Image: Dareh GregorianDareh Gregorian

Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Peter AlexanderPeter Alexander

Peter Alexander is a White House correspondent for NBC News.