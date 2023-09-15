Trump says Melania will be back on the campaign trail with him 'pretty soon'

Former President Trump said Thursday that former First Lady Melania Trump may be back on the campaign trail with him "pretty soon."

"We'll see her on the trail soon?" "Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker asked the former president.

"Yes. Soon? Yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon," he said. "She's a private person, a great person, a very confident person and she loves our country very much."

“And honestly, I like to keep her away from it. It’s so nasty and so mean,” he added.

The interview, Welker’s first as moderator of “Meet the Press,” will air Sunday on NBC affiliates across the country. NBC News has also extended an invitation to President Joe Biden to sit down with Welker for an interview.

The former first lady made limited appearances on the campaign trail in the past two election cycles when her husband ran for president. In 2020, she rarely participated in events, virtual and in person. In 2016, she kept a low profile and mostly spent time with the couple's son Barron, who was 10 years old at the time. The former president told Welker that she was busy taking care of Barron, who is now 17.

"She loves that boy, " he said.

But her absence this cycle has been conspicuous, since she has also not appeared at any of his court appearances — even though other family members have been by his side.

Other GOP candidates' spouses have been far more present this cycle. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' wife Casey DeSantis has been a constant presence on the campaign trail, with the couple leaning into themes of family and parenting. She's also been a significant draw in her own right, making her first solo public appearance in July in Iowa.