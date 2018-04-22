Trump says Cohen won't 'flip': How do prosecutors get witnesses to turn?

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Legal analysis

President Donald Trump tweeted over the weekend that he doubts his loyal lawyer Michael Cohen will “flip” and cooperate as a witness against him, despite a recent search warrant and an FBI raid on Cohen’s offices.

History tends to suggest Trump’s confidence is misplaced.

The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

The path to prison is well-worn with high-profile defendants who believed that their loyal subordinates would not turn against them. In one example, Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano was charged as the consigliere, or adviser, to John Gotti, the head of the Gambino crime family of La Cosa Nostra. Gravano pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge and testified at length at trial against Gotti and Frank Locascio, the underboss of the Gambino crime family.

In another example, the only direct evidence tying Charles Manson and others to the Tate-La Bianca murders was the testimony of Linda Kasabian, a member of the Manson Family who was present at the crimes as a lookout. She ultimately testified against Manson in exchange for her own immunity. Manson's followers were known for their extreme displays of loyalty; other members carved the letter “X” on their foreheads during Manson’s prosecution. Yet, it was a member of this family that eventually cooperated and provided critical testimony.

The point is: When people are facing criminal prosecution — particularly in federal court — any professed undying loyalty often wavers, and they can be suddenly willing to say almost anything to avoid a lengthy incarceration.

That’s when prosecutors might “flip” someone, or turn them into a “cooperating witness” against another person.