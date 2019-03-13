Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 13, 2019, 6:57 PM GMT / Updated March 13, 2019, 7:02 PM GMT By Jonathan Allen

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he hasn't considered pardoning former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

"I have not even given it a thought as of this moment," Trump said told reporters at the White House, just hours after Manafort was sentenced to 43 months additional prison time after being sentenced in a different case last week.

The president also expressed sympathy for his former top campaign aide.

"I feel very badly for Paul Manafort," Trump said. "It's a very sad situation."

Manafort was sentenced by a federal judge to 43 months in prison Wednesday on convictions related to undisclosed lobbying work he did on behalf of Ukrainian politicians close to Russia, bringing his federal prison stint from two separate cases to 7.5 year.

Shortly after his sentence was handed down in Washington, Manafort was hit by the Manhattan District attorney with indictments on 16 charges related to what prosecutors say was a residential mortgage-fraud scheme and conspiracy.

Trump has the power to pardon Manafort for his federal convictions but would not have the power to overturn any convictions at the state or local level.

The president said he didn't know anything about the action by the Manhattan DA and couldn't comment on it.