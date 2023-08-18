Trump scraps plans for releasing 'irrefutable report' claiming election fraud in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will no longer hold an event to present what he called an “irrefutable report” on the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump had announced the planned “major news conference” on Tuesday morning, the day after he and 18 other defendants were indicted in the election interference case in Georgia.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. “Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others — There will be a complete EXONERATION!”

But the event was never formally advised by the campaign, and Trump’s spokespeople and attorneys had also been silent about it.

In a Truth Social post Thursday evening, Trump canceled Monday’s event and said the report would not be released that day either.

“Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings,” he wrote in the post. “Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!”

On Thursday morning, ABC News reported that Trump’s legal advisers were actively urging him to call off the event, arguing that continued claims of election fraud could further complicate his legal problems in the Georgia case. NBC News has not confirmed that report.

When contacted about the ABC report earlier Thursday, two Trump allies expressed relief at the prospect of the event’s cancellation.