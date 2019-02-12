Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 12, 2019, 12:51 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 12, 2019, 3:37 PM GMT By Allan Smith

A man attending President Donald Trump's rally Monday night in El Paso, Texas, entered the press area and went after journalists before being escorted out of the venue.

"F--- the media," the man, who was not immediately identified but was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, could be heard shouting in footage from the incident.

A man is escorted from a Donald Trump rally in El Paso, Texas, after allegedly attacking a member of the media in attendance on Feb. 11, 2019. Jacob Rascon

BBC cameraman Ron Skeans was, per a BBC spokesman, "violently pushed and shoved by a member of the crowd while covering a President Trump rally in Texas last night."

"The man was removed by security and Ron is fine," the statement continued. "The president could see the incident and checked with us that all was OK. It is clearly unacceptable for any of our staff to be attacked for doing their job."

As the man was being escorted out of the arena, Trump asked: "You all right? Everything OK?"

Tuesday afternoon, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Trump "condemns all acts of violence against any individual or group of people - including members of the press."

"We ask that anyone attending an event do so in a peaceful and respectful manner," she added.

Trump's campaign issued a statement Tuesday as well. The Trump campaign's chief operating officer, Michael Glassner, thanked the personnel who expelled the man from the venue.

"An individual involved in a physical altercation with a news cameraman was removed from last night's rally," Glassner said. "We appreciate the swift action from venue security and law enforcement officers.”

The El Paso Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The White House Correspondents’ Association condemned the attack in a statement earlier Tuesday and called on Trump to do so as well.

"We are relieved that, this time, no one was seriously hurt," the statement said. "The president of the United States should make absolutely clear to his supporters that violence against reporters is unacceptable.”

Calling the attack "outrageous," the Committee to Protect Journalists further demanded Trump tone down his criticism of the news media.

"We call on President Trump to moderate his rhetoric against the press and to state clearly that physically attacking media personnel is not acceptable," the group's North America program coordinator, Alexandra Ellerbeck, said in a statement Tuesday.

As is the case at many Trump rallies, the president did take time out of his speech Monday night to criticize the media and what he deems "fake news."

During one riff, Trump complained of coverage of his administration, saying that "no matter what we do, they figure out a way to make it" negative. Booing ensued from the crowd.

In another segment, Trump claimed that "some of the most dishonest people in media are the so-called fact checkers." The crowd rained down additional jeers.

It is common for crowds at Trump rallies to turn toward the press pen in the back of the venue and heckle journalists and cameramen, or break out in chants such as "CNN sucks."

The president has called journalists the "enemy of the people." Many have urged him to tone down his verbal attacks on the press.