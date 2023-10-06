Trump aide who told police officers to 'hang' themselves at Jan. 6 riot is no longer with the campaign

The deputy director of Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign in New Hampshire, Dylan Quattrucci, has left the campaign, according to one of Trump’s senior aides.

Quattrucci was near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and in August, NBC News reported that a video of Quattrucci showed him telling police officers “go hang yourself” during the riot. There is no evidence that he entered the building.

Trump adviser Chris LaCivita told NBC News, “He quit.” Quattrucci has not yet responded to a request for comment from NBC News.

The Daily Beast first reported Quattrucci’s departure from the Trump campaign.

“If you are a police officer and are going to abide by unconstitutional bulls---, I want you to do me a favor right now and go hang yourself, because you’re a piece of s---,” Quattrucci said in the Jan. 6 video reviewed by NBC News. “Go f--- yourself.”

Bruce Breton, one of the co-chairs of Trump’s New Hampshire campaign, provided no comment in response to a question about Quattrucci from NBC News.