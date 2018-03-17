First Read's Morning Clips: McDaniel switches races

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

MIDTERM MADNESS: McDaniel switches to Cochran race

IA-GOV: The Des Moines Register outlines where the battle lines are in the gubernatorial race.

MS-SEN: The Clarion Ledger has the latest on Chris McDaniel’s move to run for the state’s open Senate seat.

NH: Trump is headed to New Hampshire next week for the first time since the 2016 election, Paul Steinhauser reports.

PA-18: Here’s how the New York Times describes the aftermath of Pa-18:“Mr. Lamb’s approach could become a template for a cluster of more moderate Democrats contesting conservative-leaning seats, in states like Arkansas, Kansas and Utah.”

And here’s Rebecca Shabad on how Republicans are privately describing the loss as a ‘wakeup call.’

WA-5: Cathy McMorris Rodgers has a GOP primary challenger with some unusual political views.

TRUMP AGENDA: Trump mocks Trudeau

In the Washington Post: “President Trump boasted in a fundraising speech Wednesday that he made up information in a meeting with the leader of a top U.S. ally, saying he insisted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the United States runs a trade deficit with its neighbor to the north without knowing whether that was the case.”

ICYMI: The Senate passed a major loosening of financial regulations last night.

Trump’s lawyers are prepping for a potential interview with Mueller.

And Pete Williams reports that Jeff Sessions may fire top FBI official Andrew McCabe, putting his pension at risk.

“BuzzFeed may have found a legal opening to allow the porn actress Stormy Daniels to discuss her alleged relationship with President Donald Trump and a $130,000 payment she received just before the 2016 election as part of a nondisclosure agreement she is now trying to void,” POLITICO reports.

The Wall Street Journal: “A Trump Organization lawyer, Jill A. Martin, is listed as counsel in an arbitration demand for Essential Consultants LLC, a Delaware company formed by Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer and used to pay $130,000 to Stephanie Clifford in exchange for her silence, according to Feb. 22 arbitration documents filed in Orange County, Calif.”