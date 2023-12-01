IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dec. 1, 2023, 11:24 PM UTC
Immigration

Appeals court orders Texas to remove buoy barrier on the Rio Grande border

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit rejected Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s request to reverse a lower court’s finding that the floating barriers were illegal.
Image: Asylum-seeking migrants walk in the Rio Grande river between the floating fence
Asylum-seeking migrants walk in the Rio Grande river between the floating fence and the river bank as they look for an opening on a concertina wire fence to land on the U.S. soil in Eagle Pass, Texas on July 24, 2023. Go Nakamura / Reuters
By Zoë Richards

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered Texas to remove a floating barrier from the Rio Grande placed there under the direction of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to deter illegal migrant crossings.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld a lower court's finding that the buoys were illegal.

"The district court’s factual findings were not clearly erroneous," the opinion states.

The Justice Department has said the buoy barrier violates federal law.

Abbott's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

