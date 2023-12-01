Appeals court orders Texas to remove buoy barrier on the Rio Grande border

A federal appeals court on Friday ordered Texas to remove a floating barrier from the Rio Grande placed there under the direction of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to deter illegal migrant crossings.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld a lower court's finding that the buoys were illegal.

"The district court’s factual findings were not clearly erroneous," the opinion states.

The Justice Department has said the buoy barrier violates federal law.

Abbott's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

