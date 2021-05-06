WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the director of the task force to reunite families said on Thursday that the Biden administration is working to reunite entire families who experienced separation under the Trump administration, meaning that not just parents but also siblings of separated children may be able to get permanent legal status in the U.S.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Mayorkas said, “We are very much focused on providing stability to the reunited families, and not just for her but for the family as a unit,” referring to a mother who had just been reunited with her son.

Michelle Brané, the executive director of the Biden administration’s task force to reunify the separated families, told NBC News her group is working on a process where “immediate family members can also apply. That includes siblings, another, you know the partner or spouse, other parents if they're in the picture. So we arranged for that. Once those applications are approved, we will facilitate travel arrangements.”

Mayorkas said he could not guarantee that the families would have permanent legal status, but said, " “We’re going to do everything we can to make it work out.”

This week, the Biden administration is reuniting four families separated in 2017 and 2018, but the White House estimates more than 1,000 remain separated.

Mayorkas also sharply defended his decision not to launch an investigation of Trump administration officials — at least at this time — for their role in the family separation policy.

"As I've mentioned, I'm not looking at accountability at this moment in time. And so I think that question is before its time," he said after being asked about an accountability investigation several times.

Brané said her group has identified parents and children who were separated, but whose separations were unknown to the government because of poorly kept records.

"We are finding evidence of separations," Brané said, speaking of an additional trove of documents being reviewed by the task force that includes families separated in the early days of the Trump administration.

Mayorkas defended the Biden administration's use of Title 42, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authority that is currently being used to block families and single adults from entering the U.S. in order to block the spread of Covid-19.

Although rates of Covid-19 are going down in the U.S. as more Americans are vaccinated, Mayorkas said Title 42 is still "a public health imperative."

Brian hugs his mother Sandra after being reunited in San Ysidro, San Diego, Calif., after being separated in 2017. NBC

He said the Biden administration's decision to allow unaccompanied children to enter the United States, thereby forcing some parents to separate from their children in order to send them across the border, is "absolutely" different from the Trump policy of family separation. Mayorkas said his agency is aware of the position some parents are in and is "very focused on that, and what we can do to address it."

"That is so markedly different than a policy that rips a child...out of the hands of a mother or father, for the express purpose of deterring others from seeking asylum in the United States. Those are two very different worlds."

Asked if he would consider making victims of climate change, such as those suffering from drought in Central America, eligible for asylum, Mayorkas said he had not thought about that.

"The question is, how do we as a country wish, and other countries, similarly situated that believe in providing relief to those individuals in need, it's quite frankly, an incredibly proud tradition of ours, how do we want to address the growing number of individuals who are situated, and perhaps some of them by reason of climate change?" Mayorkas said.

Asked whether the current levels of immigrants crossing the southern border — a 20-year-high — and the number of children in U.S. custody — more than 22,000–has created a humanitarian crisis, Mayorkas said the real crisis is the one the immigrants are fleeing.

“The humanitarian crisis that I think exists, is the fact that in the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, parents feel compelled to send their children in the hands of smugglers alone to the Mexico-U.S. border,” he said.

Mayorkas also said that so-called sanctuary cities, where local law enforcement do not consistently report people in their custody with immigration violations to the federal government, can pose a problem when dangerous immigrants are released.

“I see the profiles of some individuals that pose an extraordinary threat to public safety,” Mayorkas said.