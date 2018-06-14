Sessions cites Bible in defense of breaking up families, blames migrant parents

"Non-citizens who cross our borders unlawfully, between our ports of entry, with children are not an exception," the attorney general said. "They are the ones who broke the law, they are the ones who endangered their own children on their trek. The United States, on the other hand, goes to extraordinary lengths to protect them while the parents go through a short detention period."

Current law does not prohibit separating children from their parents.

Crossing the border illegally is a misdemeanor crime under U.S. law, and when parents are charged they end up in jail and separated from their children — an increasingly dire situation that has drawn criticism from lawmakers in both parties, as well as Christian groups, including Rev. Franklin Graham, a supporter of President Donald Trump. He said this week that the administration's efforts that led to families being "ripped apart" were “disgraceful.”

In addition, several evangelical groups sent a letter to the White House earlier this month, asking Trump to protect families at the border that were fleeing violence.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., a evangelical pastor and Christian camp director, tweeted Thursday morning that he was personally asking the White House "to keep families together as much as we can."

In his remarks, Sessions hit back at the "concerns raised by our church friends about separating families," calling the criticism "not fair or logical" and quoting scripture in his defense of the administration's tough policies.

"Persons who violate the law of our nation are subject to prosecution. I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order," Sessions said. "Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves and protect the weak and lawful."

He called on religious leaders to "speak up strongly to urge anyone who would come here to apply lawfully, to wait their turn, and not violate the law."

Later Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders doubled down on Sessions' comments, saying it is "very biblical to enforce the law."

"That is actually repeated a number of times throughout the Bible," she said, responding to a question about Sessions' comments about scripture supporting the administration's policies.