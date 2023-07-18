'Bullhorn Lady' who helped break into Capitol found guilty in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania mother who was known as "Bullhorn Lady" because she used the sound amplifier to instruct rioters at the Capitol was convicted Tuesday of nine federal counts.

Rachel Powell was found guilty on a variety of charges, including felony charges of interfering with officers performing their duties and obstruction of an official proceeding. Powell's bench trial was held in May, and U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth delivered the verdict on Tuesday. Powell was accompanied to court by her children, one of whom was wearing a red "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN" hat in the courtroom. Powell had posted on social media that Trump had gifted a MAGA hat to her child.

Powell's identity was discovered by online "Sedition Hunters" who have since identified hundreds of additional Capitol rioters, and her identity was publicly revealed in a Feb. 2021 story in The New Yorker. Powell, who was also known as "Pink Hat Lady," was arrested days later.

In one video, as rioters entered a conference room on the west side of the Capitol, Powell gave a description of the layout of an adjourning room, and says they should “coordinate together if you are going to take this building.” Her comments initially led investigators to think that the woman had some kind of insider knowledge of the Capitol building.