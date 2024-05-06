DOJ seeks 11 years for conservative scion Brent Bozell IV, saying he 'led the charge' on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors are seeking more than 11 years in federal prison for convicted Jan. 6 defendant Brent Bozell IV, the son and grandson of two men who shaped the American conservative movement in the 20th and 21st Century.

Bozell IV, also known as "Zeeker," smashed windows at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and was convicted of a host of charges in September, including five felonies. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17. Federal prosecutors, in a sentencing memo filed late Friday, sought a terrorism sentencing enhancement for Bozell, saying that Bozell's actions were intended to affect the conduct of the government and that he made preparations for Jan. 6 because he "believed that the presidential election had been 'stolen' and thus planned to respond through violence."

Brent Bozell, right, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. FBI

Bozell's father, Brent Bozell III, founded the Media Research Center, NewsBusters, CNSNews and the Parents Television and Media Council. Bozell III once wrote that former President Donald Trump "might be the greatest charlatan of them all," but pivoted to defending Trump after his 2016 election victory. Brent Bozell Jr., the convicted rioter's grandfather, was a speechwriter for Joe McCarthy, ghostwrote Barry Goldwater's "The Conscience of a Conservative" and was a friend of National Review founder William F. Buckley. Bozell Jr. was such a "fan boy" of fascist dictator Francisco Franco that he moved to Spain during his reign, according to Politico, which also credited him with organizing the "first violent anti-abortion protest" in Washington in 1970 for which he was "convicted of assaulting a police officer with a five-foot wooden cross," according to his 1997 obituary.

Few Jan. 6 rioters, federal prosecutors said, "were involved in as many pivotal breaches" as Brent Bozell IV during the Jan. 6 attack. Bozell IV, they said, "is not similarly situated to any other defendant given his relentless and sustained attacks on law enforcement in multiple locations inside and outside the Capitol" on Jan. 6.

"Leo Brent Bozell IV led the charge in a violent attack on the United States Capito. ... Bozell participated in—and often led—a series of critical breaches on January 6: the police line under the scaffolding (2:00 p.m.); the police line on the landing of the Northwest Stairs (2:09 p.m.); the final police line at the top of the Northwest Stairs (2:11 p.m.); the initial breach of the Capitol building at the Senate Wing Doors (2:12 p.m.); the police line near the Carriage Door (2:21 p.m.); the East Rotunda Doors (2:38 p.m.); the Senate Gallery (2:42 p.m.), and the Senate Floor (2:49 p.m.)," the government wrote.

Bozell IV, court evidence showed, was among the first rioters to enter the Capitol and joined the mob as they chased U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs near the Senate floor. Bozell IV soon entered former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, and "left carrying an unidentified object in his hand," prosecutors said, before he joined other rioters as they breached the East Rotunda doors from the inside, allowing more rioters to flow inside.

"After January 6, Bozell expressed disappointment that the election results were eventually certified despite the mob’s efforts, calling Mike Pence a 'traitor' for his part in certifying the election results. Bozell also sought to minimize and justify his conduct," federal prosecutors wrote. "For example, he made fantastical claims about how he accessed the building, and he told his friends and family that the 'Capitol siege was morally justified.'"

Like many conservatives, Bozell IV also tried to blame "antifa," writing in a text that "Antifa lead" even though he himself had smashed windows to let the mob into the building. He then made the implausible claim that "Antifa coordinated with Congress, DC mayor and police to gain unfettered access." He also texted his brother to get him to convince his father Bozell III to retract his public condemnation of violence.

Brent Bozell IV at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, walking to the window and bashing it until glass shattered into the building. U.S. DC for the District of Columbia

In their own memo, Bozell IV's defense attorneys wrote that he "regrets his decisions" that day and that he didn't have any "thought-out plan." They wrote that Bozell IV believed at the time that the election was "rigged" but today accepts that Joe Biden is president.

Bozell IV was part of a family "that has long been 'intune' with politics in Washington D.C. and was too personally and emotionally 'invested' in the final outcome of the 2020 election," his attorneys wrote.

They added that Bozell IV is "ashamed that he smashed windows at the U.S. Capitol Building and entered through them."

Brent Bozell III, Bozell IV's father and the president of the Media Research Center, wrote a letter in support of his son, calling him "a man of peace" and suggesting that politics may be at play in the case. (The Justice Department is seeking a similar sentence for Zach Alam, another rioter who smashed windows at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and took his case to trial.)

"I have remained silent for the past 3 1/2 years because I didn't want to tip the apple cart of justice. But given what I saw in the trial, and more importantly learning about this terrorism enhancement, I no longer can. I believe there is more at play here," Bozell III wrote in the letter. "I am not pleading my son's innocence, only that his punishment match the crime. I am asking the Court to consider my son's character that is sterling and is being defended by absolutely everyone around him."

Bozell III wrote that he believed that everyone in the Bozell household voted for Trump, but that they were "not unanimous in our analysis of the election results."

"We are a political family, and have been for generations," Bozell III wrote. "As such there was great discussion over the subject, be it by phone, by email, text or dinner conversation. Passionate? Of course, if you felt your greatest gift as an American — the right to vote — had been stolen. But never, ever was there a discussion of violent behavior — planned, proposed, considered, raised or even mentioned."

In the 40 months since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors have charged more than 1,424 defendants, and 1,019 defendants have been convicted in court. Of the 884 defendants sentenced, 541 defendants have received periods of incarceration that have ranged from a few days behind bars to 22 years in federal prison.