Donald Trump sues over FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit over the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate two weeks ago.

The motion filed Monday asks a judge to appoint a special master to review the materials seized by the government and argues they were taken under an "overbroad warrant."

The lawsuit also includes a message that Trump had his lawyer relay to a top Justice Department lawyer on Aug. 11, just days after the search.

"President Trump wants the Attorney General to know that he has been hearing from people all over the county about the raid. If there was one word to describe their mood, it is 'angry.' The heat is building up. The pressure is building up. Whatever I can do to take the heat down, to bring the pressure down, just let us know," the message stated, according to the lawsuit.

Read the lawsuit below: