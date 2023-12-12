FBI arrests an 'internet pornography personality' on Jan. 6 charges

WASHINGTON — The FBI has arrested an "internet pornography personality" who went by the name "GodHypnotic," accusing him of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Paul Caloia was arrested last week, according to court records, and faces four misdemeanor charges. An FBI affidavit features images of the man identified as Caloia climbing in through a broken window. His arrest was first reported by The Detroit News.

Paul Caloia. USDCDC

An FBI affidavit stated that the bureau received a tip on Jan. 12, 2021, in which a witness related that an "internet pornography personality" had been "bragging" on Skype about participating in the Jan. 6 attack.

"Witness 1 further stated that as God Hypnotic was bragging about his involvement in the January 6 riots, another individual in the chat asked God Hypnotic why he went to the Capitol. At that point, Witness 1 said that God Hypnotic backtracked and said he went to the Capitol for reporting purposes," the FBI affidavit stated.

Online "Sedition Hunters" — online sleuths who have identified hundreds of Capitol rioters and aided in numerous FBI investigations — had been tracking Caloia as well. They had given him the nickname "RightWingRedWing" because they identified him in videos on Jan. 6 wearing a Detroit Red Wings hat.

The FBI also obtained a video they said Caloia filmed inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. The video had been saved by another witness who went to high school with Caloia, the FBI said.

"They came in with like, guns and s---, like ARs, and they have us face down on the ground," he said in that video, according to the FBI.

Paul Caloia enters the Capitol through a window on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. USDCDC

The FBI attempted to interview Caloia at his home in March 2023, according to the filing, but when an officer knocked on the door, no one opened it.

"Paul?" an officer said after they knocked on the door. "Yeah?" a voice inside responded, according to the FBI. But Caloia "refused to talk or open the door," the FBI affidavit said.

Paul Caloia inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, per the FBI. USDCDC

More than 1,200 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and more than 450 people have been sentenced to periods of incarceration.