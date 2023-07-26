WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter who stormed the Capitol while wearing his high school football letterman jacket was sentenced Tuesday to a year-and-a-half in federal prison.

Brian Gundersen had been found guilty of two felony counts of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Prosecutors had recommended 46 months in prison for the Armonk, New York, resident.

Gundersen’s public defender, Eugene Ohm, indicated in court Tuesday that his client had underlying mental health issues.

Brian Gundersen, of Armonk, N.Y., was identified as a Capitol rioter by his varsity jacket. via DOJ

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Juman said during the sentencing hearing that Gundersen’s only regret about the Capitol attack was that it made Trump look bad.

Juman said that America “was not out of the woods” even though Jan. 6 was more than two years ago, adding that former President Donald Trump was “still out there” spreading lies about the 2020 election.

“They are not going to be persuaded by logic,” Juman said, referring to those who believed Trump’s false claims about election fraud. Prison sentences, on the other hand, would send a message, Juman argued.

The prosecutor also seemingly referred to a potential indictment of Trump, saying he was concerned how Gundersen would react to “a criminal indictment the comes down against someone he does like.”

Brian Gundersen, of Armonk, N.Y., was identified as a Capitol rioter by his varsity jacket. via DOJ

Gundersen was arrested in January 2021 after the police chief of North Castle Township, New York, called the FBI and told the bureau that members of the Byram Hills High School community had seen a varsity jacket from their school in the crowd. Gundersen was identified with the help of the number on his jacket.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, and more than 300 people have been sentenced to terms of incarceration. On Monday, rioter Peter Stager — who assaulted a police officer with a flagpole on Jan. 6 — was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison.