Ryan Nichols, Jan. 6 rioter who confessed on video in the third person, pleads guilty

WASHINGTON — Ryan Nichols, a Jan. 6 rioter who posted a video in which he raised a crowbar and confessed in the third person to fighting law enforcement at the Capitol, pleaded guilty to two federal felonies on Tuesday.

“So if you want to know where Ryan Nichols stands, Ryan Nichols stands for violence,” Nichols said in one video cited by prosecutors, which he filmed after taking part in the Jan. 6 attack.

In another video, filmed before he took part in the attack, Nichols said that the mob would lynch elected officials who voted to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Ryan Nichols, right, with Alex Harkrider at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. USDCDC

“This is the second f---ing revolution!” Nichols said. “Ryan Nichols said it, if you voted for f---ing treason we’re going to drag your f---ing a-- through the streets.”

Nichols, represented by attorney and vocal Donald Trump supporter Joseph McBride, admitted in federal court on Tuesday that he was guilty of one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding and one felony count of assaulting officers performing their duties. Video shows Nichols spraying officers inside the lower west tunnel with a chemical weapon.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth accepted the plea from Nichols and then remanded him into government custody. Nichols had previously been held in pretrial detention but was released last year to allow him to prepare for trial.

Nichols, arguing to remain on release, told Lamberth that he took responsibility for his actions, saying he failed to "use common sense" in the lead-up to Jan. 6.

"I am the person to blame for what happened that day," Nichols said, saying he'd betrayed his duty to his country and his family.

Nichols said he "got caught up in the 'Stop the Steal' movement, which was a bad choice" and that he feels like he's "completely changed" since the attack. "I am very sorry for my actions that day," Nichols said. Lamberth ordered him taken into custody while he awaits sentencing, and Nichols was led out of the courtroom after taking off his belt and suit jacket.