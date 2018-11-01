Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Crying and pleading, he told them he couldn't recall the answer to their question.

But the CIA interrogators believed Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, then 37, was lying. So they strapped him to a board, tilted his head back and poured water into his nose and mouth, inducing the panicked sensation of drowning, according to a declassified CIA cable.

The waterboarding of American soldiers was presented as evidence against Japanese war criminals during World War II. But in 2002, a secret Justice Department opinion — long since repudiated — deemed the technique legal for use by the CIA against al Qaeda. And at a black site prison run by Donald Trump's pick to be the next CIA director, records show, the treatment was applied on three separate occasions to al-Nashiri, an unrepentant al Qaeda terrorist believed to have caused the deaths of 17 American sailors by planning the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole. A psychiatrist who specializes in trauma later said al-Nashiri was one of the most damaged torture victims she had ever examined.

Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri listens during his arraignment at the Guantánamo Bay detention center in Cuba on Nov. 9, 2011. Janet Hamlin / AP file

Gina Haspel, a career CIA operative who was running the base at the time, told senators this week that the CIA on her watch would never brutalize prisoners. But she didn't discuss the torture of al-Nashiri, and she declined, over and over again, to pass any moral or policy judgment on a CIA program that many people view as a significant departure from American values.

"I believe CIA did extraordinary work to prevent another attack with the legal tools we were provided," Haspel responded, when asked repeatedly by Sen. Kamala Harris, a California Democrat, whether she believed the coercive techniques were immoral.

Haspel, lauded by Republicans and revered by many who worked with her at the CIA, appears likely to be confirmed by the Senate. If that happens, it will mark a major defeat for Democrats, human rights groups and others who have for years sought to pursue a moral reckoning over the CIA's use of torture during the George W. Bush administration.

Investigators in a speedboat examine the hull of the USS Cole at the Yemeni port of Aden, after a powerful explosion ripped a hole in the U.S. Navy destroyer, killing at least 17 sailors and injuring 30 others. Dimitri Messinis / AP file

"The defeat would not be that Haspel was confirmed," said Stephen Vladeck, a liberal law professor at the University of Texas who specializes in national security. "The defeat would be her confirmation despite, or perhaps because of, her utter unwillingness to reckon with the CIA's sordid past."

The defeat for torture opponents wouldn't be total. Haspel promised senators that the CIA would never restart any interrogation program on her watch — and that she would not allow the CIA to do things she considered immoral, "even if they were technically legal."

"I support the higher moral standard that this country has decided to hold itself to," Haspel said.

Although torture was already illegal in 2001, she was referring to the fact that Barack Obama banned coercive interrogations by executive order in 2009, and that ban was later codified in law more explicitly than it had been.

Many people, including those who opposed the CIA's harsh interrogations, support Haspel's confirmation on the grounds that she is a well-qualified career spy who could stand up to a president who has expressed doubt about his own intelligence agencies.