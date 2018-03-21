Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

FBI Director Christopher Wray — asked by NBC News in an exclusive interview broadcast Wednesday about the termination last week of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe — said he would never allow politics to affect the way he runs the agency.

"I am committed to doing things objectively and independently and by the book." Wray told NBC News' Pete Williams. "I think that has to extend not just to our investigations, our intelligence analysis, but it also has to extend to personnel decisions and disciplinary decisions."

Wray said he was not addressing the details of McCabe's termination, but maintained that he was committed to not allowing politics to be a factor in making decisions at the FBI.

"I want to be careful about what I can say about the process" of McCabe's firing, Wray said. "But I will tell you that my commitment to making sure that our process is followed, that it relies on objective input, and that most importantly, it is not based on political or partisan influence is something I am utterly unyielding on."