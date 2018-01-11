Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens admits affair after blackmail accusations surface

Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens admitted late Wednesday that he has been “unfaithful” in his marriage after a St. Louis television station reported that he had an affair before he became governor and that he allegedly threatened to blackmail her about their sexual encounter.

"A few years ago, before Eric was elected Governor, there was a time when he was unfaithful in our marriage," Greitens and his wife Sheena said in a joint statement. "This was a deeply personal mistake. Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this together honestly and privately."

“While we would never have wished for this pain in our marriage, or the pain that this has caused others, with God’s mercy Sheena has forgiven and we have emerged stronger," the couple said.

"We understand that there will be some people who cannot forgive — but for those who can find it in your heart, Eric asks for your forgiveness, and we are grateful for your love, your compassion, and your prayers.”

Greitens, through his attorney, denied that he attempted to blackmail the woman to keep her quiet. His lawyer said there were multiple false allegations in the report.

“There was no blackmail and that claim is false,” James Bennett, an attorney for Greitens, said in a separate statement.

The statements from the Greitens and Bennett came after KMOV-TV reported, following a months-long investigation, that the governor had an extramarital sexual encounter with his former hairdresser in 2015, the year before he was elected.

The allegations were made to KMOV-TV by the woman’s ex-husband, who said Greitens took a photo of his ex-wife during their sexual encounters and threatened to share them if she ever went public with news of their affair.

KMOV-TV has not named the woman, who did not confirm the affair to the station.

The woman’s ex-husband, who was also not named by KMOV-TV, provided an audio recording to the station on which his then-wife reveals she had a sexual encounter with Greitens in March 2015 at his St. Louis home.

In the recording, KMOV-TV reported, the woman says that Greitens told her that she if were to speak about the affair, he would distribute a photo of her. On the recording, the woman also says that Greitens apologized and said he’d deleted the photograph of her, according to the station.

NBC News has not listened to the recording and has not verified its authenticity.

Bennett, Greitens’ attorney, said in his statement that the report “contained multiple false allegations.”

According to KMOV-TV, the woman did not know her then-husband was recording their conversation. The recording reportedly occurred days after the woman’s first sexual encounter with Greitens, KMOV-TV reported.