Read the Hunter Biden deposition transcript from the GOP impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON — The Republican-led House Oversight Committee on Thursday released the full transcript of Hunter Biden's closed-door testimony from the previous day.

The document, at 229 pages with some redactions, underscores the disconnect between what House Republicans have repeatedly alleged are criminal actions by Hunter Biden and his father and the documentation and testimony they have made public as part of their impeachment inquiry.

“We wanted a quick and full release” of the transcript, a representative from Hunter Biden’s legal team told NBC News on Thursday. “This transcript shows why this [investigation] needs to end. They have nothing.”

The deposition was conducted by the Oversight Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, two panels that have been leading the impeachment inquiry, which began last year. During that time, Republicans have not presented any evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said in a statement Thursday night that Hunter Biden's testimony “confirms much of our evidence uncovered to date in our impeachment inquiry of President Biden. However, parts of Hunter Biden’s testimony are inconsistent with other witnesses’ testimonies. It’s clear we need a public hearing to get the truth for the American people.”

Read the transcript here: