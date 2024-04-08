Biden to announce new plans to provide student debt relief for millions

President Joe Biden on Monday is expected to announce revised plans to cancel student debt along with other actions benefiting millions during a visit to Madison, Wisconsin.

Biden’s new plans are aimed at canceling runaway interest for millions of borrowers; nullifying debt for those who are eligible for but not yet participating in certain forgiveness programs, such as those in public service who've been paying off their loans for 10 years or more; borrowers of undergraduate or graduate loans who started paying off loans at least 20 or 25 years ago, respectively; borrowers enrolled in low financial value programs; and those experiencing hardships that prevent them from making loan payments.

The administration’s new plans, in combination with previous actions the administration has taken, would provide student debt relief to more than 30 million Americans, the White House said. The administration's actions, taken together, will eliminate accrued interest for 23 million borrowers, cancel the full amount of student debt for more than four million borrowers, and provide at least $5,000 in debt relief to more than 10 million others.

The new plans mark the administration’s latest efforts to provide relief to borrowers of student loans after the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s original plan to cancel up to $20,000 in debt for about 43 million eligible borrowers.

The plans are also part of efforts by the administration to address the disproportionate burden of student debt that Black, Latino and other borrowers of vulnerable communities face.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Philadelphia, second gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel to Phoenix and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will be in New York City to highlight the administration's new plans and meet with borrowers who have benefited from the actions that the administration has taken on student debt relief.

During a press call Sunday, Cardona said the revised plans for student debt relief are the result of a new rule-making process designed to provide borrowers with relief under the Higher Education Act.

“And what does that really mean for people? It means breathing room. It means freedom from feeling like your student loan bills compete with basic needs like grocery or health care,” he said.

"Now there’s an end to the nightmare of working hard, making loan payments, and still watching your loan balances get bigger and bigger, month after month," he said.