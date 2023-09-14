Biden to deliver a speech on democracy after the second Republican primary debate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is planning to deliver a major speech about ongoing threats to democracy later this month, according to three people familiar with the planning.

The speech would be delivered in Arizona, though the exact timing and venue have not been finalized. Sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the planning, say it is likely to take place on Sept. 28, one day after the second Republican primary debate. Details of the planning were shared by a Biden advisor with Democratic donors on Wednesday in Chicago, the sources said.

Details of the speech were first reported by The New York Times.

The second Republican debate will take place in California at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Biden most recently invoked democracy in a speech marking the anniversary of 9/11.

"We all have an obligation, a duty, a responsibility to defend, to preserve, to protect our democracy," Biden said. "And always remember: American democracy depends not on some of us, but on all of us."

In a Quinnipiac poll this month, 26% of respondents said that preserving democracy was the most important issue in deciding who to vote for in the presidential election — 33% of voters said the economy was the most important issue, the highest percentage of all the issues provided. Respondents were given a slew of topics to choose from, including the economy, health care and immigration.

Before the first GOP debate, Biden’s campaign communications director Michael Tyler released a memo highlighting Republicans who have campaigned for politicians who rejected election results.

“In the aftermath of January 6, voters have resoundingly rejected MAGA Republicans who denied the results of the election, especially in 2020 battleground states,” the memo said. “Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, and Nikki Haley all campaigned for election deniers last fall including Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano, and Don Bolduc.”