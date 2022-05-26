Biden and first lady to visit Uvalde on Sunday and meet with victims’ families

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday and meet with families of victims of the mass shooting at an elementary school there earlier this week, the White House announced Thursday.

The president intends to speak with community leaders and religious leaders, in addition to victims' families, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"The president and first lady believe it is important to show their support for the community during this devastating time and to be there for the families of the victims,” Jean-Pierre said at Thursday's White House briefing.

The elementary school shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead, just 10 days after a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. The president and first lady traveled to Buffalo on May 17 to visit the scene of that shooting and meet with the families of the victims there.