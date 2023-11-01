Biden heads to Minnesota to tout the impact of 'Bidenomics' on rural communities

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will travel on Wednesday to Minnesota to tout the impact of his economic agenda on rural communities. It comes as the White House announced more than $5 billion of new investments in areas including agriculture, rural communities' infrastructure and economic development.

The funds come from legislation including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, the White House said. Of that money, $1.7 billion will go toward "climate-smart agricultural practices," $1.1 billion will go to loans and grants for upgrading rural infrastructure and $2 billion is set for economic development projects.

The White House is also funneling millions of dollars into expanding high-speed internet and improving energy efficiency in rural areas, according to a fact sheet.

The trip is the first time the president is traveling to Minnesota since Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., announced he is challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination for president.

Biden will deliver his remarks from a family farm south of Minneapolis. On Wednesday evening, Biden will also participate in a campaign reception, the White House said.

Phillips jumped into the race on Oct. 26 after months of criticizing Biden's re-election bid and urging fellow Democrats to challenge the incumbent.

During Tuesday's press briefing, a reporter asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre why the White House chose to have the president speak in Minnesota, and whether the decision had anything to do with Phillips' primary challenge.

Jean-Pierre cited the Hatch Act, which prevents government officials from taking part in campaign-related activities, saying that she would not speak to elections.

"I said this last week, and I’ll say this again: We are very proud of — or very thrilled and thankful to — to the congressman for voting with the president almost 100% of the time in the last two years, and I’ll leave it there," Jean-Pierre added.

Biden won Minnesota during the 2020 presidential election, securing 52.4% of votes, topping Donald Trump's 45.3% of votes.

While the president is expected to highlight Bidenomics — the term the administration embraced that encompasses Biden's economic agenda — Biden has faced consistently low economic approval ratings.

A September NBC poll showed 59% of respondents disapproved of Biden's handling of the economy. Thirty-seven percent approved.