First lady travels to France to mark U.S. re-entering U.N. education organization

WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden is in France and is scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday at a UNESCO ceremony marking the United State's return to the global organization after over four years of absence.

The U.S. formally withdrew from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in Dec. 2018 over what the Trump administration saw as an anti-Israel bias and the need for "fundamental reform." Previously, the U.S. halted funding for UNESCO when the organization voted to give Palestine membership in 2011.

But the absence from UNESCO was "harming our interests," and the organization has made "much-needed reforms," a senior administration official said in a call to reporters last week.

The U.S. announced its decision to rejoin the organization in June and was re-accepted shortly after.

The first lady will deliver remarks at a flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday marking the U.S.’s return. Her trip is the latest move in the Biden administration's efforts to rejoin multilateral organizations that the former President Donald Trump exited.

In 2021, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the U.S. was rejoining the United Nations Human Rights Council, a move that became formalized at the start of a three-year term beginning in Jan. 2022.

The U.S. withdrew from the Council in 2018 during the Trump administration, with then-ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley citing “chronic bias against Israel.”

Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement addressing climate change, which the Trump administration announced its intention to withdraw in 2017. The U.S. formally exited the pact just one day after the 2020 election.

“As President Biden has frequently noted, the United States is stronger, safer, and more prosperous when we engage with the rest of the world and when we seek cooperation, collaboration, and partnership,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a June press release. “By rejoining UNESCO, the United States would reinforce that message and restore our leadership in a vital international space.”

Senior administration officials framed the first lady's trip as a milestone in restoring U.S. leadership on the international stage.

“We also recognize that when we don’t show up in these organizations, other countries will fill the void,” a senior administration official said.

“If we aren’t in the room, we can’t push back,” the official added. “And if we don’t show up, we can’t fight for the American people and defend our allies abroad from unfair attacks.”

During the trip, she will also visit Mont-Saint-Michel — a UNESCO world heritage site — as well as the Brittany American cemetery in Normandy to honor American servicemembers who died during WWII. She will also meet with France's first lady Brigitte Macron on Tuesday.

A senior administration official listed U.S. priorities in UNESCO, including investments in Holocaust education, the preservation of cultural heritage in Ukraine, journalists’ safety and STEM education for women and girls in Africa.