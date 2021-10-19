Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to a department spokesperson.

Mayorkas "tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," DHS spokeswoman Marsha Espinosa said in a statement Tuesday.

Espinosa said Mayorkas, who is fully vaccinated, is experiencing only mild congestion. Per health guidelines, he will isolate and work at home as he recovers.

Mayorkas, the first Latino and immigrant to serve as DHS secretary, was sworn in as secretary in February. He has dealt with, among other issues, the rise in crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

He is slated to appear as a witness before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday to testify on the oversight of DHS. It's unclear if he had been expected to appear virtually or in-person or if the testimony will proceed as scheduled.