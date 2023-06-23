Hunter Biden, who is expected to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his taxes, attended a state dinner Thursday hosted by his father, President Joe Biden, and first lady Jill Biden in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accompanied by his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, Hunter Biden attended the dinner after a court filing Tuesday revealed he had reached a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney for Delaware, a Trump appointee, on two tax-related counts. He also faces a separate felony gun possession charge that is likely to be dismissed if he meets certain conditions.

Biden did not respond to a shouted question from a reporter who asked how he felt "after taking the plea deal."

The White House said 400 guests were invited to the state dinner. Numerous Cabinet members and lawmakers were spotted, as well as other notable guests, such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, tennis legend Billie Jean King and Ralph Lauren, who designed the first lady's dress.

Other Biden family members in attendance included Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi.

Dinner was expected to be followed by performances by Grammy award-winning violinist and conductor Joshua Bell, a South Asian a cappella group from the University of Pennsylvania and the U.S. Marine Band Chamber Orchestra.

The president has said very little about the charges against his son after the plea agreement. Peppered with questions from reporters at an event Tuesday, he said, “I’m very proud of my son.”

Hunter Biden is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump appointee, in Delaware on July 26 for a plea hearing.