Biden will travel to Maui after deadly Hawaii wildfires

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui on Monday in the aftermath of the Hawaii wildfires, White House press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Wednesday.

On Aug. 21, they will meet with first responders, survivors and government officials, she said.

“In Maui, the President and First Lady will be welcomed by state and local leaders to see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort,” Jean-Pierre said.

In the past week, Biden has been in contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, Hawaii Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz and Gov. Josh Green.

Jean-Pierre said that Green “advised that the search and recovery efforts are expected to be at a stage early next week to allow for a presidential visit.”

More than a week after the deadly wildfires spread through western Maui, authorities say they've recovered 106 human remains, and most have yet to be identified. That number could double, officials say.