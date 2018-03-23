Trump brings a Bush-era hawk back into the foreign policy fray

Bolton, a native of Baltimore, has worked as a political contributor to Fox News — of which Trump is an avid viewer. He also runs a conservative super PAC in Washington, ironically housed in the same corporate office building as the Office of the Special Counsel, which is currently investigating contacts officials with the Trump campaign had with Russia.

Bolton attended law school at Yale University the same time as former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and attended classes with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

His book, "Surrender Is Not An Option," details his journey into the political sphere as a volunteer for conservative firebrand Barry Goldwater's 1964 presidential campaign.

Bolton wrote, "Although Lyndon Johnson seemed to have a large lead going into the election, I remained optimistic that Barry Goldwater would run well, and might even pull off an upset. So much for the early signs of a promising political career."

"If the United States was in such parlous condition that people who showed off their appendectomy scars in public and held up beagles by their ears could get elected president, something had to be done," he added, inspired by Johnson's victory.

That experience would color his view of politics and foster his belief that America would never maintain its status as a superpower if it complied with nations that don't play by America's rules.

Beyond Iran, Bolton has long been highly skeptical of the North Korean regime, and assumes the role of Trump's national security adviser less than two weeks after the administration announced Trump's intention to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

But Bolton himself is no stranger to venturing off on his own, no matter how unpopular his views. He wrote the foreword for "The Post-American Presidency: The Obama Administration's War on America," a book by conservative blogger Pamela Geller that urges Americans to reclaim their sovereignty following the Obama presidency.

Geller and the American Freedom Defense Initiative were behind a campaign to place a controversial advertisement series in New York City's subways that declared, "In any war between the civilized man and the savage, support the civilized man. Support Israel. Defeat jihad."

Bolton himself has also long been skeptical about Palestinian sincerity toward achieving lasting peace with Israel, and has characterized Palestinian statehood efforts as "a ploy."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations released a statement Thursday urging against Bolton's appointment, because of "his promotion of extremist views that will inevitably harm our nation and that could lead to unnecessary and counterproductive international conflicts."

Bolton had met with Trump numerous times since 2016, including during the transition period, when Trump was still forming his initial national security team. However, he was repeatedly overlooked.

Still, his constant willingness to take on a role in the administration was apparent, and he would periodically visit the White House to share his views on various foreign policy issues — namely Iran — with the president.

"Selecting John Bolton as national security adviser is good news for America's allies and bad news for America's enemies," said Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C. "He has a firm understanding of the threats we face from North Korea, Iran, and radical Islam."

Democrats were quick to condemn the selection.