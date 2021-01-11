Trump enters final week as president with few allies, no Twitter and an impeachment effort

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to emerge publicly Tuesday in a visit to a stretch of Texas border wall, providing him what could be one of his first opportunities to speak to the American public since losing his social media megaphone.

Over the weekend after the Capitol riot he incited, Trump remained silent inside a White House in tumult, exacerbated by staff leaving, with decisions regarding him and his schedule being made and then canceled.

The final days of his presidency could become the most defining, as Trump is estranged from even his most devout allies in Washington and once again facing impeachment.

Trump remains defiant, according to two sources familiar with his thinking. He has no plans to resign despite the bipartisan calls for him to leave office before his term expires on Jan. 20, and has also indicated he thinks his supporters will be enraged by the decision by Twitter and other tech companies to block him. To those he is speaking to, he continues to falsely claim that he won the election.

A White House official said early Monday that there were discussions about holding a public event later in the day, but by midday, it was still unclear if it would happen.

A Marine was stationed outside the West Wing on Monday morning, often a sign that the president has left the residence and is in the Oval Office. He was scheduled to award the presidential medal of freedom, considered a high honor, in a private ceremony Monday.

A growing number of his one-time allies publicly rebuked or privately avoided him over the weekend, and he could not strike back on Twitter after it banned him on Friday.

It is a dramatic yet unsurprising end to Trump’s presidency after four years of near daily controversies that tested the guardrails of democracy and resulted in the deadly attack on the Capitol as a pro-Trump mob attempted to overthrow the results of the election. But it is a jarring turn of events for a man who was seen as the most powerful person in the Republican Party one week ago and a likely 2024 candidate.

Not only has Trump been unable to vent his frustrations to his millions of social media followers, but he’s left with few allies to listen or amplify his message. Trump's presidential routine — watching Fox News, posting on Twitter and calling friends and allies — has largely been disrupted.

Longtime GOP confidants and advisers, like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and regular golfing partner Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have publicly blasted Trump’s behavior while others have just been avoiding the president.

“People just don’t want to be in his line of sight,” said one former White House official. Aside from Rudy Giuliani, Trump's attorney, and a few other loyalists “no one’s even engaging.”

Most notably absent from Trump’s inner circle in these final days has been Vice President Mike Pence. The two haven’t spoken since Wednesday nor did Trump call to check on Pence and his family while the vice president was being held in a secure location during the riot.

Prior to last week's events, Pence served not only as one of Trump’s most loyal allies but also one of his few friends in Washington, former administration officials have said.

Inside the White House, Trump has a shrinking staff to help him carry out any last minute moves. Several aides and Cabinet members resigned last week after Trump’s remarks.

House Democrats have indicated they plan to move quickly to begin the impeachment process.

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania became the third Republican elected official on Sunday to call for Trump's resignation, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, said Friday that Trump should be removed from office.

Trump has been increasingly focused on pardons in his final days and there has been serious discussions about him pardoning himself, said two former White House officials.

He has been working with White House counsel to “figure out the paperwork piece of that,” according to one person familiar with the matter.

The president has also been asking staffers in recent days if they would like a pardon pre-emptively, even though none has been charged with or publicly admitted to a crime. Trump has also discussed pardoning members of his family pre-emptively, as well as some of his close confidants.