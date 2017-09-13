WASHINGTON — Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., was slated to meet with President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss the president's response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last month as well as issues impacting minority communities.

The men will touch on Trump's controversial response — saying "both sides" were responsible for the violent, race-fueled clashes in Virginia that left one woman dead. Scott wants to share his perspective as the sole black Republican senator and a southern lawmaker, according to a source with knowledge of the meeting.

Sen. Tim Scott R-S.C. speaks during the Values Voter Summit, held by the Family Research Council Action, Friday, Oct. 11, 2013, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jose Luis Magana / AP, file

In the aftermath of the president's response, the South Carolina Republican was critical of the president, saying "clarity and moral authority" from the man in the Oval Office were necessary, but after Trump's comments laying blame on both groups "that moral authority is compromised."

"Racism is real. It is alive. It is here," he told VICE.

Poverty, historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and issues affecting minority communities will also be discussed, the source told NBC NEWS.

As the White House continues its push for tax reform, Scott hopes the Investing In Opportunity Act, which changes some capital gains-related provisions to encourage long-term investment in distressed communities, will be included.

Asked about the meeting Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was one that Scott "wanted to have with the president, and the president want to have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with the senator.