Trump slams 'vicious' media ahead of Melania's first public appearance in weeks

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped the "unfair" and "vicious" media "narrative" surrounding first lady Melania Trump's prolonged public absence, hours before she was scheduled to make her first public appearance in nearly a month.

"The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, ahead of the first lady's expected re-emergence.

In a second tweet, Trump claimed that "four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting" and "never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever."

But, in fact, reporters did note Melania Trump's movement within the White House last week. Eamon Javers, of CNBC, tweeted on May 30 about the first lady walking with her aides.

The Trumps are scheduled to appear at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the 2018 hurricane season briefing.

The expected appearance will be her first in public since May 10, four days before she underwent a procedure for what her office called a "benign kidney condition."