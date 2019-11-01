Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals plan to visit the White House on Monday, less than a week after claiming their first World Series victory.
The White House announced the visit on Friday, two days after the team won a thrilling Game 7. Most of the players are expected to be in town over the weekend for a victory parade on Saturday.
While champion team visits have been standard practice for most administrations, President Donald Trump has disinvited several teams after members criticized him or his policies. Other teams and players have opted not to attend planned White House events.
The last two teams to win the World Series, the Boston Red Sox last year and the Houston Astros in 2017, were also invited, though several players did not attend.
Trump has not followed prevailing presidential practice on sports traditions on several fronts, including not yet throwing out an opening pitch at a World Series game while in office. When he attended Game 5 of the World Series at the Nationals' home field on Sunday, he was met with boos and chants of "lock him up!"
The Nationals beat the Astros, 6-2, in Game 7 in Houston on Wednesday, becoming the first Washington team to win the World Series since the 1924 Senators.
"Congratulations to the Washington Nationals on a great season and an incredible World Series,” Trump tweeted hours later. "Game 7 was amazing!”