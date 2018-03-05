Inclusion riders: How Frances McDormand wants to spur change in Hollywood

On the stage, McDormand had encouraged women, including Meryl Streep, to stand-up and look around at themselves and said that executives should seek out women to finance their projects.

By invoking the idea of inclusion riders, she called on those women to use their power to demand tangible change.

McDormand expanded on her call when speaking with the press after her win.

What's an 'inclusion rider'? Frances McDormand explains backstage after her #Oscars speech pic.twitter.com/R3pAVbcYjl — Variety (@Variety) March 5, 2018

The general concept inherent to inclusion riders is not particularly new. Celebrities have for years been able to inject demands into the contracts that tie them to particular projects.

Until now, there hasn't been much talk about using them to change systemic problems in the entertainment industry. The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which has produced many reports on the lack of women and minorities in movies, tweeted an explanation of the phrase and its power, if actors were to demand change through their lawyers.

Stacy Smith, an associate professor and director of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California, has championed the use of inclusion riders. In December 2014, she wrote a column for The Hollywood Reporter in which she called for Hollywood to adopt the "Rooney Rule," which forces professional football teams to interview minority candidates.

In October 2016, she gave a TED Talk where she discussed inclusion riders specifically:

A-listers, as we all know, can make demands in their contracts, particularly the ones that work on the biggest Hollywood films. What if those A-listers simply added an equity clause or an inclusion rider into their contract? Now, what does that mean? Well, you probably don't know but the typical feature film has about 40 to 45 speaking characters in it. I would argue that only 8 to 10 of those characters are actually relevant to the story. Except maybe "Avengers." Right? A few more in "Avengers." The remaining 30 or so roles, there's no reason why those minor roles can't match or reflect the demography of where the story is taking place. An equity rider by an A-lister in their contract can stipulate that those roles reflect the world in which we actually live. Now, there's no reason why a network, a studio or a production company cannot adopt the same contractual language in their negotiation processes.

McDormand's call was quickly embraced by other celebrities including Brie Larson, who won the Oscar for best actress in 2015.

"I’m committed to the Inclusion Rider," she tweeted. "Who’s with me?"