Billie Eilish, the 17 year-old superstar considered a queen of Gen Z, is on the cover of this month’s Rolling Stone, opening up about her mental health and struggles with fame.
In a wide-ranging interview, Eilish talked about how touring brings up challenges for her mental health.
“It’s annoying,” she said of her tour. “I have this amazing thing in front of me, and I don’t want to hate it. And I don’t hate it. But I hate certain parts of it.”
Eilish spoke to the magazine about her separation anxiety, saying she slept in her parents’ bed until she was at least 10 and opened up about her history with self-harm.
“I went through a whole self-harming phase — we don’t have to go into it. But the gist of it was, I felt like I deserved to be in pain,” the “Ocean Eyes” singer said.
Now, Eilish says, she doesn’t self-harm and wants to support her fans who are struggling.
“Sometimes I see girls at my shows with scars on their arms, and it breaks my heart,” she says
Eilish has previously been open about her health, speaking on “Ellen” about being diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome.
In the interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish also talked about how a hip injury when she was younger sent her into a deep depression.
She said fame can be isolating, and she is learning how to be grateful for what she has and maintain some semblance of a normal life, including through therapy and bringing friends on tour with her.
“"I have an amazing job, dude," she says. "I really do. The things I get to do in my career have just been unbelievable.”
The interview was also full of funny anecdotes, like Eilish saying, “I’m never gonna be 27 — that’s too old.”