Actor Adan Canto dies at 42 from appendiceal cancer

Adan Canto, a Mexican-American actor and musician who found fame as a leading man in TV dramas, has died.

The “Cleaning Lady” and “Designated Survivor” star died Monday at age 42 of appendiceal cancer, a representative for the actor said.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” his rep said in a statement.

Adan Canto as Vice President-elect Aaron Shoreand on "Designated Survivor." Ben Mark Holzberg / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Canto portrayed the gangster Arman Morales on the Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady.”

He previously starred alongside Kiefer Sutherland on the ABC/Netflix political drama “Designated Survivor,” where he portrayed Vice President-elect Aaron Shoreand. He also appeared in Netflix’s “Narcos,” ABC’s “Blood and Oil” and Fox’s “The Following.”

Canto made his mark on the silver screen, playing Sunspot in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” and appearing in Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised,” among other films.

Adan Canto in "The Cleaning Lady." FOX / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Canto was born in Mexico and raised in Texas.

The actor, who was also interested in directing, shot his first short film in 2014, “Before Tomorrow,” and his second, a Western starring Theo Rossi, in 2020 titled “The Shot.”

