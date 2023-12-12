'Big Bang Theory' actor Kate Micucci, 43, recovering after lung cancer surgery

Actor and comedian Kate Micucci, 43, says she is recovering from surgery after a lung cancer diagnosis.

The "Big Bang Theory" actor shared an update on last week's surgery in a TikTok over the weekend.

"This is not a TikTok it's a sick Tok," Micucci said from her hospital bed, adding that the surgery was successful, and she is "all good now."

"They caught it really early," she said about the cancer, adding that she had “never smoked a cigarette."

The performer, who in addition to playing Lucy on "The Big Bang Theory" has appeared on “Scrubs” and “Will & Grace,” has also lent her voice to animated characters, including on "Steven Universe," "Milo Murphy's Law" and "Scooby-Doo."

Micucci said she will be moving slowly for the next couple weeks but cannot wait to get back to painting.

Micucci frequently shares images of her hand-drawn cartoons on social media.

Besides her work as an actor, Micucci also performs as one half of the musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates with Riki Lindhome.