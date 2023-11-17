IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Martha Stewart says she's canceled Thanksgiving

This year, Stewart will be a guest at five of her friends' feasts instead of hosting herself, she said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Martha Stewart appears on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Thursday.
Martha Stewart appears on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Thursday.The Kelly Clarkson Show via YouTube
By Rebecca Cohen

Martha Stewart has canceled Thanksgiving.

"Oh, I gave up Thanksgiving. I canceled," she told Kelly Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Thursday.

Well, actually, nine of Stewart's guests canceled on her Thanksgiving dinner because someone got sick.

"So I decided, I called up my chef friend, and I said, 'We're not doing Thanksgiving,'" Stewart proclaimed.

Plus, she'd already cooked 14 turkeys for her TV show and was still due to make one more for NBC's "TODAY" show, she told Clarkson.

"I am turkeyed out," she said.

Instead, Stewart will be visiting "about five different homes to taste different courses" after friends invited her to their Thanksgiving feasts.

"Oh, my God, those friends must be so stressed-out," Clarkson said.

“Oh, I hope so,” Stewart replied.

Rebecca Cohen

Rebecca Cohen is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.