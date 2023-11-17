Martha Stewart says she's canceled Thanksgiving

Martha Stewart has canceled Thanksgiving.

"Oh, I gave up Thanksgiving. I canceled," she told Kelly Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Thursday.

Well, actually, nine of Stewart's guests canceled on her Thanksgiving dinner because someone got sick.

"So I decided, I called up my chef friend, and I said, 'We're not doing Thanksgiving,'" Stewart proclaimed.

Plus, she'd already cooked 14 turkeys for her TV show and was still due to make one more for NBC's "TODAY" show, she told Clarkson.

"I am turkeyed out," she said.

Instead, Stewart will be visiting "about five different homes to taste different courses" after friends invited her to their Thanksgiving feasts.

"Oh, my God, those friends must be so stressed-out," Clarkson said.

“Oh, I hope so,” Stewart replied.