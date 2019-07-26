Breaking News Emails
Selma Blair says she won’t let her multiple sclerosis “define” her and is leaning on her friends for support as she learns to cope with the disease.
In a cover story in this week’s People magazine, Blair, 47, who announced she had MS last October, said she is determined to find the good in life despite the struggles that have come with her diagnosis.
“It’s the strangest thing that the time that could be the most stressful, I am feeling the most joy,” Blair told People.
The “Cruel Intentions” star added on social media that she wants to “pay a tribute to chronic illness and the people who pave the way to healing and love.”
Blair told People that some of her famous friends like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jaime King, and Reese Witherspoon have been helping her and her son, providing a “meal train” to make sure they have dinner, and joining her on doctor’s visits.
On Thursday, Blair posted a picture of herself to Instagram with a bald head, updating her followers on her condition.
“Today is a banner day,” she wrote. “I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do.” The mother and actress thanked all her fans for their support and said she is going to share more about her journey when she is ready.
When she went public with her MS diagnosis last fall, Blair said she was “grieving” for the parts of life she used to take for granted and said she might have been suffering from the disease for around 15 years prior to diagnosis.
In February, Blair returned to the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars party, her first public appearance since she announced her diagnosis.
Blair sported a custom-made cane on the red carpet that was inscribed with her monogram and containing a pink diamond.
Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the central nervous system that affects a person’s brain and spinal cord, slowing down or blocking communication between the brain and the body. Its cause is unknown.
The National Multiple Sclerosis Society estimates there are about 1 million people in the U.S. living with MS, and says the disease is more common in women than men.
There isn’t one definitive MS test, which is why people like Blair can go for years without knowing they suffer from the disease, and there is no cure.
Blair said she remains hopeful as she continues her journey and is grateful for all the support.
“I’ve learned more than ever that there are people that support me, that love me. I’ve seen people dedicate their time to help me,” she told People.